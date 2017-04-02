Fifth Third Ballpark, Comstock Park, West Michigan Whitecaps, Drone 8
The West Michigan Whitecaps open their season at home at Fifth Third Ballpark on Thursday against the South Bend Cubs. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. If you can't wait that long to get your baseball fix, the Whitecaps are holding a free open workout at the Comstock Park ballpark on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Whitecaps' roster was unveiled Saturday, and it includes a blend of veteran experience and exciting young talent.
