Fantasy owners need to resist the urge to overreact
Fantasy owners need to resist the urge to overreact Poor starts from Miguel Cabrera, Edwin Encarnacion, Sean Manaea are mere blips on the radar. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2py4ZK6 Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is dealing with some back tightness to start the season, but he finished Week 2 with at least a hit and an RBI in his last four games.
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
