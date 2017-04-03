Detroit Tigers to honor Mike Ilitch i...

Detroit Tigers to honor Mike Ilitch in Comerica Park outfield

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Baseball's back! In this "Talkin' Tigers" podcast, Anthony Fenech and George Sipple preview the 2017 Detroit Tigers , live from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, where they'll open the season. Much like how the Red Wings paid tribute to Mike Ilitch after he passed, the Detroit Tigers will also honor Mr. "I" design in center field, in remembrance of late team owner Mike Ilitch , who died February 10. Players and coaches will wear "Mr".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC