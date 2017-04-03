Detroit Tigers to honor Mike Ilitch in Comerica Park outfield
Baseball's back! In this "Talkin' Tigers" podcast, Anthony Fenech and George Sipple preview the 2017 Detroit Tigers , live from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, where they'll open the season. Much like how the Red Wings paid tribute to Mike Ilitch after he passed, the Detroit Tigers will also honor Mr. "I" design in center field, in remembrance of late team owner Mike Ilitch , who died February 10. Players and coaches will wear "Mr".
