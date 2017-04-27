Detroit Tigers: The Bullpen is a Fun Sucker Making Too Many Innings Unwatchable
As the MLB is working hard to draw more fans to the game, the Detroit Tigers relief pitching seems to be trying its best to make games unwatchable. The Detroit Tigers starting pitchers have the ability to get the fans involved with their effort and abilities But, once the majority of the bullpen pitchers, especially a select few, completely drain the life out of the game.
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
