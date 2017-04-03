Detroit Tigers Links: Opening Day has arrived
Today is Opening Day! Winter seemed longer than Noah Syndergaard's hair and as unpleasant as Tyler Saladino's mustache , but that is no longer of any concern, for this afternoon Justin Verlander takes the mound with the purpose of ruining Hawk Harrelson's day. Let's get to some links.
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
