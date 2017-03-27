Detroit Tigers have enough proven talent to dethrone Cleveland...
The Indians, coming off 94 regular-season victories and a glorious postseason run that reached Game 7 of the World Series, will be good. But they won't be quite good enough to hold off the Detroit Tigers in the division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC