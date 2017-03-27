Detroit Tigers have enough proven tal...

Detroit Tigers have enough proven talent to dethrone Cleveland...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Indians, coming off 94 regular-season victories and a glorious postseason run that reached Game 7 of the World Series, will be good. But they won't be quite good enough to hold off the Detroit Tigers in the division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC