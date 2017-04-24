Detroit Tigers bringing back 'Bark at the Park' dog night
The Detroit Tigers may be named for big cats, but their home ballpark will be invaded by dogs for one night this summer. The team announced the return of its 'Bark at the Park' Night which allows fans to bring their fuzzy friends to Comerica Park for the Tigers inter-league game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Fans can purchase the exclusive 'Bark at the Park' Night ticket package that includes one ticket for a dog and its owner, access to the 'Bark at the Park' party area, featuring water stations, dog "restrooms" and other amenities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC