Detroit Tigers bringing back 'Bark at the Park' dog night

The Detroit Tigers may be named for big cats, but their home ballpark will be invaded by dogs for one night this summer. The team announced the return of its 'Bark at the Park' Night which allows fans to bring their fuzzy friends to Comerica Park for the Tigers inter-league game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Fans can purchase the exclusive 'Bark at the Park' Night ticket package that includes one ticket for a dog and its owner, access to the 'Bark at the Park' party area, featuring water stations, dog "restrooms" and other amenities.

