Cubs beat Dodgers, Twins defeat Tigers
" Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings and center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made two outstanding catches against the ivy as the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Thursday. Anderson won in his Wrigley Field debut for the Cubs.
