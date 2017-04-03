Coney Dog Pizza Available At Detroit ...

Coney Dog Pizza Available At Detroit Tiger Home Games, Yeah Or Nay? [VIDEO]

Although the weather will not be ideal, opening day at for the Detroit Tigers must and will go on! Fans inside of Comerica Park will notice a few new food items this season including a Little Caesars Deep Dish Coney Dog Pizza. This specialty pizza includes chili, cheese, white onion, hot dogs and mustard.

