Cabrera, Abreu, Chisox beat Tigers 6-4 in 10, 6th win in row
The Chicago White Sox are making breaks, and getting some, in a surge that has put them atop the AL Central. The Detroit Tigers, meanwhile, have plummeted under .500 for the first time this season.
