Boyd, Avila lead Tigers past Indians 4-1 for series win

Matthew Boyd allowed one run in six innings, Alex Avila hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 on Sunday to take two of three from the AL champions. Boyd won his second straight start, and Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson and Francisco Rodriguez combined with one-hit relief to finish the seven-hitter.

Chicago, IL

