Apr 20 5:04 AM Rays morning aftert: Some interesting notes from an interesting night

An hour after the game ended, and I'm still trying to sort through everything that happened, as the Rays scored a wild 8-7 win on a confusing final play, and the result not official until the umps huddled for a few moments afterward. In short, they won when two runs scored as Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias stumbled crossing second to complete what should have been a game-ending double play.

