A Game Recap, 30 years late

I was on YouTube today and found a complete game VHS transfer of the Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees at Tiger Stadium from June 23rd, 1985. Originally broadcast on Channel 4, WDIV, it featured George Kell and Al Kaline in the booth and 1980s baseball legends such as Alan Trammell, Lou Whitaker, Kirk Gibson, Frank Tanana, Chet Lemon, Don Mattingly and Ricky Henderson on the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bless You Boys.