Vizquel confident Venezuela can win Classic
Team Venezuela opened its brief camp Tuesday on George Brett Field behind the Royals' complex at Surprise Stadium and manager Omar Vizquel made a little news. Felix Hernandez will start for the Venezuelans when they open Pool D play in the World Baseball Classic against Puerto Rico on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at Estadio Charros de Jalisco in Mexico, live on King Felix was a no-brainer, Vizquel told MLB.com, as Venezuela took fielding practice decked in its country colors of royal blue and bright red.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC