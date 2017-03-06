Vizquel confident Venezuela can win Classic

Team Venezuela opened its brief camp Tuesday on George Brett Field behind the Royals' complex at Surprise Stadium and manager Omar Vizquel made a little news. Felix Hernandez will start for the Venezuelans when they open Pool D play in the World Baseball Classic against Puerto Rico on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at Estadio Charros de Jalisco in Mexico, live on King Felix was a no-brainer, Vizquel told MLB.com, as Venezuela took fielding practice decked in its country colors of royal blue and bright red.

