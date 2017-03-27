Verlander, Tigers candidates for 2017 awards
Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander came within a few votes of his second American League Cy Young Award last season, losing out to Rick Porcello despite garnering more first-place votes. Verlander has spent his Spring Training trying to get himself closer to his peak pitching at the start of the season than he was in 2016.
