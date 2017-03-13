Verlander, Strasburg duel in Tigers-N...

Verlander, Strasburg duel in Tigers-Nats tie

12 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Two of the top pitchers in baseball matched up Monday afternoon at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, as the Tigers' Justin Verlander dueled with the Nationals' Stephen Strasburg in a 3-3 tie in 10 innings. Verlander held the Nats to one hit and struck out four through 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his fourth and most effective Grapefruit League start.

