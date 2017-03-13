Verlander deals before Tigers walk off

Justin Verlander led a pet adoption drive Saturday morning, then sent Marlins hitters chasing pitches in the afternoon. His five scoreless innings set the tone for a pitching duel with Dan Straily before David Gonzalez's single and an error completed a two-run ninth and lifted the Tigers to a 5-4 win over the Marlins at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

