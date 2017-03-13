Tigers vs. Orioles: Live stats, scoring, chat
A lineup that looks like it belongs to the Toledo Mud Hens will play behind starting pitcher Matthew Boyd when the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Boyd will be trying to prove he belongs in Detroit, not Toledo, when the Tigers open their season in two weeks.
