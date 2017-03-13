Tigers option 3 pitchers to Triple-A Toledo
The Detroit Tigers optioned three pitchers to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, paring their roster in the Major League camp to 51 players. Right-handed pitchers Buck Farmer and Drew VerHagen are likely destined for the Mud Hens' starting rotation.
