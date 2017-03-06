Tigers lead early, but 'pen has rough day

Stassi, who might be the frontrunner to win the team's final bench job, smacked a grand slam to right field off left-hander Blaine Hardy in the sixth inning of an 11-6 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday at Joker Marchant Stadium. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and one walk, and is hitting .563 with a 1.820 OPS this spring.

