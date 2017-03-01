Tigers Gameday: Miguel Cabrera's WBC send-off against Phillies

Miguel Cabrera will bat second and be the designated hitter as he gets his last at-bats before departing for the World Baseball Classic. Who: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies When: 1:05 p.m Where: Spectrum Field in Clearwater TV: None Radio: 97.1 FM STARTING PITCHERS Detroit Tigers LHP Daniel Norris 1. Andrew Romine, SS 2. Miguel Cabrera, DH 3. Nicholas Castellanos, 3B 4. Justin Upton, LF 5. Steven Moya, RF 6. James McCann, C 7. Mikie Mahtook, CF 8. Brett Pill, 1B 9. Dixon Machado, SS * Bruce Rondon, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, Mark Lowe, Shane Greene, Daniel Stumpf, Jeff Ferrell, A.J. Achter and Ruben Alaniz are on the list to pitch today for the Tigers.

