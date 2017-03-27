Tigers Gameday: Jordan Zimmermann pitching in Jupiter
The regulars will be back in the lineup for perhaps the last time before Opening Day when the Tigers travel south to face the Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Tigers' Grapefruit League finale will be Saturday, also in Jupiter, at 12:05 p.m. The season begins in Chicago against the White Sox on Monday.
