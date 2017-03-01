Tigers closer Rodriguez makes lone appearance before WBC

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs gets a visit from catcher Martin Maldonado, right, during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis watches a three-run home run by Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.