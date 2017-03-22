Team USA Finally Proves World's Best,...

Team USA Finally Proves World's Best, Crushing Puerto Rico 8-0 In Classic Final

15 hrs ago

It may be considered the national pastime, but in the first three World Baseball Classics the United States was far from dominant, with Japan winning twice and the Dominican Republic winning once. The Americans went 10-10 over the course of those tourneys and had never finished better than fourth - until this year.

