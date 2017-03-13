Tanaka, 2 Yankees relievers combine o...

Tanaka, 2 Yankees relievers combine on no-hitter vs Tigers

Tanaka kept up his strong start this spring by combining with two Yankees relievers on a no-hitter Friday in a 3-0 win over the Tigers. New York manager Joe Girardi didn't keep the lineup card as a souvenir, but still appreciated the spring training feat.

