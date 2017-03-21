Tale of the fantasy tape: Royals vs. ...

Tale of the fantasy tape: Royals vs. Tigers

19 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Though the Indians ran away with the American League Central last season, the Royals and the Tigers should both serve as formidable challengers to the Tribe this year. But which club has the best chance of ending Cleveland's reign atop the division? By using fantasy value to assess the key players on the Detroit and Kansas City rosters for 2017, we can get a head start on determining the answer to that question.

Chicago, IL

