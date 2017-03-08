SeaWolves Announce 2017 Promotional Schedule
SEAWOLVES ANNOUNCE 2017 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have released the team's 2017 promotional calendar. 2017 Opening Day, presented by Plyler Overhead Door, is Thursday, April 6 against the Trenton Thunder at 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. so fans can watch batting practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC