SEAWOLVES ANNOUNCE 2017 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have released the team's 2017 promotional calendar. 2017 Opening Day, presented by Plyler Overhead Door, is Thursday, April 6 against the Trenton Thunder at 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. so fans can watch batting practice.

