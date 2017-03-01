Sanchez homers as Yanks slug past Tigers

Sanchez homers as Yanks slug past Tigers

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New York Yankees

Gary Sanchez hit his second home run off Tigers pitching in six days, this one a two-run drive to the left-field berm at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, as the Yankees powered their way to an 11-1 win over the Tigers on Saturday. Michael Pineda recovered from an Ian Kinsler single to strike out five consecutive Tigers, four of them swinging at sliders, to complete two scoreless innings in his first start of the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC