Sanchez homers as Yanks slug past Tigers

Gary Sanchez hit his second home run off Tigers pitching in six days, this one a two-run drive to the left-field berm at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, as the Yankees powered their way to an 11-1 win over the Tigers on Saturday. Michael Pineda recovered from an Ian Kinsler single to strike out five consecutive Tigers, four of them swinging at sliders, to complete two scoreless innings in his first start of the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.