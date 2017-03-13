Sabathia sharp at the start

New York Yankees' CC Sabathia pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Detroit. ORG XMIT: MIDB103 New York Yankees' CC Sabathia pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.