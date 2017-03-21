Red Sox: Should trading for Drew Pome...

Red Sox: Should trading for Drew Pomeranz from Padres be considered a mistake?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BoSox Injection

The Boston Red Sox acquired a damaged Drew Pomeranz last year for Anderson Espinoza. Was it worth getting the ready pitcher for a potential phenom of the future? When the Boston Red Sox signed Dave Dombrowski to be the President of Baseball Operations just two weeks after being released by the Detroit Tigers, they knew they were getting one of the better executives in the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BoSox Injection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC