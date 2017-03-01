Rays rack up hits, rally early in win
The Rays sent eight batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring four runs, on their way to a 5-2 win over the Tigers on Friday. Brad Miller and Rickie Weeks Jr. opened the inning with back-to-back doubles against Detroit left-hander Matt Boyd , followed by consecutive singles from Tim Beckham , Mallex Smith -- who dropped a bunt down the third-base line -- and Luke Maile .
