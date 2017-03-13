Rafael Montero is making a case for spot in Mets' bullpen

Rafael Montero didn't ace his test Sunday, but another solid performance has kept him in the conversation for a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster. The righty was summoned with two runners on base in the sixth inning against the Tigers and promptly allowed a two-run double to Omar Infante for the blown save in the Mets' 4-3 exhibition loss at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.