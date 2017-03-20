Q&A: Avila talks baseball family, Tigers' path

Al Avila recalls his time coaching at St. Thomas University as one of the happier periods of his life, but the challenge of taking his baseball acumen to the Majors was his ultimate goal. The son of a scout, Avila wanted to make a career in professional baseball, working his way through the ranks in the Marlins' front office under Dave Dombrowski before joining him with the Tigers in 2002 following a brief pit stop in Pittsburgh.

