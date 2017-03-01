Pompey hopes to ride momentum into Classic

Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey probably couldn't have asked for a much better result at the plate in his first action of the spring Wednesday. Pompey, who entered the game as a defensive replacement for Melvin Upton Jr. in the fifth inning, drove an 0-1 offering from Tigers pitcher Sandy Baez deep over the wall in left field.

