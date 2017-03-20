Pearce on track for March 19 debut in field
Blue Jays first baseman/designated hitter Steve Pearce , who is recovering from September elbow surgery, is on track to make his debut in the field on March 19 against the Pirates, manager John Gibbons said on Friday. over the Tigers in his native Lakeland.
