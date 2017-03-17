Orioles' Manny Machado Makes Insane T...

Orioles' Manny Machado Makes Insane Throw From Foul Territory...

Read more: Rant Sports

It's hard to believe Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is only 24 years old, as he's been clobbering dingers and making incredible defensive plays in MLB since 2012 already. Check out the remarkable throw he made to retire Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the Dominican Republic's 3-0 win over Venezuela on Thursday night.

