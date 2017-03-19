Orioles make four cuts to spring training roster, including reliever Jesus Liranzo
Pedro Alvarez, making his first career start in right field Saturday against the New York Yankees at Steinbrenner Field, caught the only ball hit his direction on the day, offering more production with his bat in the Orioles' 5-4 win. Pedro Alvarez, making his first career start in right field Saturday against the New York Yankees at Steinbrenner Field, caught the only ball hit his direction on the day, offering more production with his bat in the Orioles' 5-4 win.
