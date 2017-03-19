Orioles lose to Tigers, 7-1, but Kevin Gausman looks nearly ready for start of season
Pitchers and catchers reported for duty on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The Orioles begin the 2017 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 3. Kevin Gausman threw five shutout innings in a 7-1 loss to the Tigers, allowing one run and three base runners.
