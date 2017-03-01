Nationals 9-1 over Tigers: Michael A. Taylor, Raudy Read, Drew Ward homer in win...

According to Google Maps, the trip from West Palm Beach to Lakeland, Florida is about a three-hour car ride, which probably explains the lineup the Washington Nationals put on the field this afternoon against the Detroit Tigers in Joker Marchant Stadium. No offense to the Nationals who made the trip, but it was a mix of roster bubble guys , future Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs and bench bats , though MASN's Mark Zuckerman did note that the Nats brought top prospect Victor Robles along.

