Miggy exits VEN-DR with tightness in back
Miguel Cabrera exited Venezuela's World Baseball Classic matchup against the Dominican Republic in the sixth inning on Thursday night. The Tigers' star first baseman left on account of back tightness, manager Omar Vizquel told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.
