Michael Pineda hits peak tease with devastating 'bastard' pitch 0:0

Despite having a dismal record and bloated ERA a year ago, as well as five other pitchers competing for two open slots, Michael Pineda entered spring training with a spot in Joe Girardi's rotation. Based on Pineda's arsenal of a mid-90s fastball that has natural cut to it and a filthy slider, it's difficult to marry the stuff to a losing record, but numbers don't lie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.