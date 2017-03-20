Matt Harvey runs into trouble late in Mets' 5-1 loss to the Tigers | Rapid Reaction
Harvey gave up three earned runs on seven hits in his fourth Grapefruit League start on Monday, in the Mets' 5-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. The right-hander has yet to get through a start without allowing at least one earned run, and his ERA now stands at 7.30 for the spring.
