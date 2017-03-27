Matt Boyd reportedly wins rotation spot as Tigers send Anibal Sanchez to the bullpen
Detroit Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez -- more specifically, Snyder wrote about Sanchez's impressive spring, which serves as an encouraging sign as the veteran attempts to change arm slots. Alas, Sanchez's spring and nascent transformation might not have been enough to win him a rotation spot.
