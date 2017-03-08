Masahiro Tanaka baffles Tigers as Yankees cruise to win in Tampa

Masahiro Tanaka retired 12 batters in order -- the first six on strikeouts -- in four perfect innings to lead the New York Yankees' 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Tigers starter Daniel Norris also pitched well, but he surrendered a two-run, wind-aided home run to Gary Sanchez in the first inning.

