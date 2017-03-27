Lyft to offer half-off rides on Detroit Tigers Opening Day
Ride sharing services have become a popular method of transportation to and from sporting events, and Tigers fans are being offered special pricing on Opening Day. Lyft ride sharing, with Wallside Windows footing the bill in a "Safe Ride with Wallside" campaign, is offering half-off rides April 7 to make sure people get home safely after the Tigers face the Boston Red Sox in the home opener.
