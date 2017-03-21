Kate Upton, Justin Verlander host dog...

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander host dog adoption day

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The event is now in its third year, and each season Tigers' ace Justin Verlander and his finacA©e Kate Upton do their best for find homes for deserving dogs, while also raising money for canine charities they support. Christie Williams, Kate Upton's sister, said that Upton will be there to have media interviews, one-on-one photo opportunities with the adoptable dogs, and just enjoy the event.

