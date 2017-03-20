Jones walks off in Boyd's scoreless start
Matt Boyd and Julio Teheran put on a pitching duel Friday afternoon at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, but JaCoby Jones hit a walkoff single to score Dixon Machado and send the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Braves in the back half of their home-and-home Grapefruit League set. Boyd, trying to seal his case for a spot in the Tigers rotation, continued to change speeds and befuddle hitters while pounding the strike zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC