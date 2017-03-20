Jays reliever TJ House hit on head by line drive
Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House was taken off the field in an ambulance Friday after being hit on the head by a line drive in the ninth inning of a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said House's injury was among the scariest things he has witnessed in a baseball game.
