J.D. Martinez injury update: Opening Day status still uncertain
J.D. Martinez still isn't sure whether he'll be in the starting lineup or on the disabled list when the Detroit Tigers open the season in Chicago on April 3. Although Martinez told reporters Wednesday that he was encouraged by his ability to put weight on his foot, doctors have also cautioned him that a sprain in the midfoot area can be nagging. "It feels better every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC