J.D. Martinez injury update: Opening ...

J.D. Martinez injury update: Opening Day status still uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

J.D. Martinez still isn't sure whether he'll be in the starting lineup or on the disabled list when the Detroit Tigers open the season in Chicago on April 3. Although Martinez told reporters Wednesday that he was encouraged by his ability to put weight on his foot, doctors have also cautioned him that a sprain in the midfoot area can be nagging. "It feels better every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC