Here There Be Tygers - A RedReporter preview of the 2017 Detroit Tigers
If you didn't read the title of this fanpost and I told you that I was going to preview a team that featured: You'd probably wonder why I was bothering to do a 2017 preview of the Cincinnati Reds from a couple of years ago, wouldn't you? However, the Detroit Tigers appear to be in a very similar position as the Reds were back then. And before Tigers fans stumble across this article and complain, I do realize that there are some differences between the franchises---they're in a bigger market with a much bigger payroll, they had more success in their postseason appearances including a World Series in 2012, and they have more proven hitting talent on their roster than the Reds probably did at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC